PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.18

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

