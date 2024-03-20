AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 31,539 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nucor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nucor by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Nucor by 815.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.84. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

