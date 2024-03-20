Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

