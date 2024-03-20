Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 113 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 466,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

