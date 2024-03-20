Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

