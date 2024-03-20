Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.90. 310,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,928. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

