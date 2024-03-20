Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Research Solutions worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Research Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,224,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,295.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 114,587 shares of company stock worth $301,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Price Performance

About Research Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 0.60.

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.