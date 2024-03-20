Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $233,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.16. 284,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,034. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $126.71 and a 12-month high of $272.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

