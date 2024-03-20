Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 556,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,167. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

