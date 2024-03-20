Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.10 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 2,883,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

