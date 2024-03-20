Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.17 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.18 and a fifty-two week high of $229.64.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

