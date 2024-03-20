Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,479. The company has a market cap of $147.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 579,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

