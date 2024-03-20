NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 103,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.41. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 over the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

