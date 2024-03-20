Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Raised to $5.10 at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.10 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEVA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 250,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.