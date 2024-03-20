BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.89.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $2,309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BeiGene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,162,000 after buying an additional 158,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

