Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 341,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 329,310 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.09.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
