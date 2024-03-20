Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 341,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 329,310 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 661.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 518,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

