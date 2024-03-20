SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

