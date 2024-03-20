Patten Group Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,163,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

