SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

