City Holding Co. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

