City Holding Co. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $269.23.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

