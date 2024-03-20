Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells $1,111,542.30 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,460. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Brady by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

