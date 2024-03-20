David Arnold Sells 11,667 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £113,986.59 ($145,113.42).

Shares of LON GFTU traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 981.70 ($12.50). The stock had a trading volume of 185,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 737.20 ($9.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 960.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 889.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.28) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

