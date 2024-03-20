Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

