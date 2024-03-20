Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 17,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

