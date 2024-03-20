Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 3.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 244,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,257,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 723,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,213 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

