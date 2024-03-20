NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.57. NextNav shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 67,049 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at $382,531.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $421,598 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

