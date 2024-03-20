FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.67, but opened at $63.53. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. FMC shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 329,207 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

