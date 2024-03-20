Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares in the company, valued at $25,024,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,817 shares of company stock worth $4,859,916. Company insiders own 82.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $21,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AESI stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

