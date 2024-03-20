Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 105672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Specifically, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,287 shares of company stock valued at $776,112 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,907 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

