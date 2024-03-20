Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hyliion Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE HYLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 113,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,827. Hyliion has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hyliion
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.