Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hyliion Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE HYLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 113,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,827. Hyliion has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hyliion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,089,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 376,687 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 164,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

