Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $5,880,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 860.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,334 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

