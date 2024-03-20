Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Geron (GERN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN):

3/15/2024 – Geron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Geron had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Geron had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Geron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Geron Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Geron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Geron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Geron by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Geron by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

