Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at UBS Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 14.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,671,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.