Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.04 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 118,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,099. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.