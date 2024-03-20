Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.45. 66,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

