Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $9.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $689.66 and a 1 year high of $1,213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

