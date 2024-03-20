Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 538 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

JBHT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.58. 61,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.