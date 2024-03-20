Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.81. 72,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,774. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

