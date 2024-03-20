Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after acquiring an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 79,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

