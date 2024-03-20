Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,858,684. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.