Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $217.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,015.52. 309,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,047. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,541.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,228.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,609.13 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

