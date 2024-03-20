Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in AES by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AES by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AES by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 188,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AES opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

