Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 5.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,775,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,696,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

