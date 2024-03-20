Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 million, a PE ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

