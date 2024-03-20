Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

