Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

