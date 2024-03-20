The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CI stock opened at $352.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.41. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $354.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.