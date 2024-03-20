SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

NYSE:CAT opened at $353.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.98 and its 200-day moving average is $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $354.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

