Jefferies Financial Group Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

